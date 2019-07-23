Boston Common Asset Management Has Increased Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) as Market Valuation Declined; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 49,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,132 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 194,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 2.50 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.84. About 17.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Communication stated it has 9,657 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Boston Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corporation invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Btr Cap Management has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 98,057 shares. First Manhattan Comm holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance Inc invested 0.37% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 5,907 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Horrell Capital Management reported 331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 7,980 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). California-based Telos Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,593 shares to 111,973 shares, valued at $21.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,714 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S had sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 456,099 shares. Howard Mngmt owns 154,981 shares. 28,809 were reported by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Company reported 9,876 shares stake. Moreover, Guardian Capital Lp has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advisors Ltd Com has invested 3.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc owns 72,414 shares. 230,799 are owned by Sigma Planning. Two Sigma Lc reported 1,556 shares. Mirador Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 155,601 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. American Century holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13.35 million shares. Reliance Comm Of Delaware holds 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 40,396 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation has invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Inc.: Conjectures, Counterfactuals And More – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.