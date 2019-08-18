Boston Common Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING) as Stock Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered Its Stake

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 14 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 29,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 321,326 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 291,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 5.78M shares traded or 67.51% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI: ING PUT FORWARD MICHAL SZCZUREK FOR SPVY BRD; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 07/03/2018 – ING BANK A.S., DENIZBANK A.S AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of March 7 (Table); 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI DEPOSIT RTGS RAISED TO A2 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Pft EUR1.23B; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,848 shares to 10,672 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).