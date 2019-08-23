Boston Common Asset Management Has Increased Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Stake By $377,055; Ancora Advisors Has Lifted Its Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) Position

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) stake by 49.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 19,715 shares as Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 59,626 shares with $5.01M value, up from 39,911 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industr Shs now has $24.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 2.29M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) stake by 5.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 4,655 shares as Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 83,176 shares with $6.76M value, up from 78,521 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc Com now has $44.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 1.45M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.47% below currents $87.21 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 3,265 shares. Bp Plc stated it has 151,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Hartford Financial reported 15,850 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 185,117 shares. Argent Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 703,591 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 125,000 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & holds 4,270 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 16,355 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com holds 271 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Asset has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Everence Mgmt reported 6,002 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 20,840 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.93% or 35,115 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 1,258 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 370,519 were accumulated by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.43% or 2.15M shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,165 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested in 397 shares. Asset One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 228,132 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 5,301 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 831,537 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Envestnet Asset holds 166,617 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Midas Mngmt Corporation accumulated 27,500 shares.