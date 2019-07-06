Boston Common Asset Management Has Increased Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Holding by $3.31 Million as Valuation Rose; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Lowered Its Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $602,160

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 85,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Invest Limited reported 103,871 shares stake. Mai Mngmt owns 60,386 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,090 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt owns 31,513 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0.19% or 44,248 shares. Davidson Inv holds 5,967 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc reported 23,921 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.3% or 15,430 shares. 10 reported 140,370 shares. Dumont & Blake Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.72% or 21,067 shares. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aspen Mgmt Inc invested in 0.32% or 5,645 shares. The Virginia-based Verus Fincl Prtnrs has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,704 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Co has 76,608 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.24B for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 115,479 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 232,145 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Diligent Investors Lc has 0.4% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Services Automobile Association owns 1.83M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Co accumulated 1.11% or 29,034 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt owns 0.34% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 24,083 shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 103,300 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Mairs invested in 8,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,605 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Ltd owns 31,779 shares. Tdam Usa holds 300,856 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,796 shares to 16,123 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp Com (NYSE:WAT) by 3,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,216 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.