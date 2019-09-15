Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding By $413,098; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Sentiment Is 0.89

Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 168 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 189 sold and trimmed stakes in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 42.95 million shares, down from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alliance Data Systems Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 61 Reduced: 128 Increased: 118 New Position: 50.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,106 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 204,782 shares with $27.43M value, down from 207,888 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 203,585 shares to 821,958 valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) stake by 45,370 shares and now owns 225,874 shares. Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (NYSE:SQM) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.00% above currents $137.32 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 19. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.83 million for 6.28 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.