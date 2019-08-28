Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) as Market Value Rose; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price Rose While Exchange Capital Management Cut Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $161.46. About 2.93 million shares traded or 91.91% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 84,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, down from 86,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 1.74 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Veeva to Release Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 27, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Company reported 20,555 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Amer Commercial Bank reported 3,425 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 310,271 shares. Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 15 shares. Victory Capital Inc accumulated 605,422 shares. Marvin And Palmer reported 4.37% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 47,200 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3.69 million shares. Moreover, Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 78,364 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership reported 111,139 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Westfield Cap Mgmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Vantage Investment Prtn Lc holds 0.66% or 55,800 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,739 shares to 8,356 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Materials Etf (VAW).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 16,840 shares to 173,170 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa Sponsored Adr.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp owns 13,882 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 4,843 shares. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hayek Kallen invested in 23,557 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Kemper Master Retirement Trust has invested 3.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Janney Ltd Company invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 38,809 shares or 1.5% of the stock. 160,559 are held by Origin Asset Management Llp. Tradition Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). North Star Asset Management owns 139,432 shares. Legacy Private Tru Comm, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,810 shares. Moreover, Diligent Invsts Ltd Company has 3.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 34,996 shares. Moreover, Spc Fincl Inc has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.19% or 6,175 shares.