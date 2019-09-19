Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Its Novo (NVO) Position; STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SPHRF) Shorts Lowered By 6.67%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 32,430 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 140,740 shares with $7.18M value, down from 173,170 last quarter. Novo now has $120.81 billion valuation. It closed at $50.97 lastly. It is down 5.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 15/05/2018 – Team Novo Nordisk Partners With NormaTec For State-of-the-Art Athlete Recovery; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SPHRF) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. SPHRF’s SI was 253,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 271,500 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 169 days are for STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SPHRF)’s short sellers to cover SPHRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.759 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 20.55 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 1,535 shares to 5,520 valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Red Electrica Corporacion Sa U (RDEIY) stake by 48,753 shares and now owns 127,699 shares. Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) was raised too.

Another recent and important Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRF) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.