Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position; YY – American Depositary Shares (YY) Shorts Decreased By 2.69%

YY Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YY) had a decrease of 2.69% in short interest. YY’s SI was 1.80 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.69% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 744,300 avg volume, 2 days are for YY Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YY)’s short sellers to cover YY’s short positions. The SI to YY Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.75%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.10M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,616 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 207,888 shares with $24.52M value, down from 211,504 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365

Among 2 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Nomura. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $97 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of stock or 267,466 shares.