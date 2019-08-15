Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake; IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD (IMUC) Shorts Raised By 33.33%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 6.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,069 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 59,331 shares with $8.29 million value, down from 63,400 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $343.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 967,004 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment

IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD (OTCMKTS:IMUC) had an increase of 33.33% in short interest. IMUC’s SI was 1,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.33% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0254 lastly. It is down 89.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.43% the S&P500.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune therapies for the treatment of various cancers. The company has market cap of $1.07 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ICT-140, a DC immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

