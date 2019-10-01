Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Position; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised Astec Industries (ASTE) Position

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) stake by 40.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 23,024 shares as Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 33,946 shares with $3.83 million value, down from 56,970 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc Com now has $41.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 421,020 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) stake by 33.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 27,508 shares as Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)’s stock declined 1.39%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 110,128 shares with $3.59M value, up from 82,620 last quarter. Astec Industries Inc now has $698.80M valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 19,396 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.66M for 23.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -2.85% below currents $113.57 stock price. Analog Devices had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target. Barclays Capital upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $13000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Advsr Limited Co has invested 1.94% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested 2.28% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 410 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,206 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,600 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested 0.62% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hwg Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2,949 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 223,530 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.26% or 1.17M shares. Bokf Na reported 13,661 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 99,359 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communications owns 0.67% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 64,162 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 324,428 shares. First Personal Services invested in 0.01% or 428 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) stake by 45,370 shares to 225,874 valued at $38.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hdfc Bank Limited Adr F Sponso (NYSE:HDB) stake by 4,555 shares and now owns 83,750 shares. Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) was raised too.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc raises semis on ‘true bottom’ – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials lead Egypt higher as banks weigh on Saudi – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does It Make Sense To Buy Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Astec Industries Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ASTE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ASTE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.52 million shares or 0.05% more from 20.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt accumulated 11,612 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.39 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 501 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 148,231 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 8,904 shares. Ls Ltd Llc holds 0% or 632 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 55,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. John G Ullman And Associate stated it has 0.54% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Credit Suisse Ag has 18,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 14,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,048 activity. On Thursday, August 22 the insider Merwe Jaco van der bought $56,000. $61,048 worth of stock was bought by ANDERSON STEPHEN C on Thursday, August 29.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Illinois Tool Works Co (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,926 shares to 377,058 valued at $56.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 81,329 shares and now owns 101,734 shares. Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) was reduced too.