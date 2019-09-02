Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased By $1.81 Million Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Holding; Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut By $1.91 Million Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 15.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 200,067 shares with $10.78 million value, down from 236,067 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 582,454 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 20.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 10,261 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 39,304 shares with $6.94 million value, down from 49,565 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $58.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 165,624 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund reported 31,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 876,114 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 23,600 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% or 409,801 shares. Hightower Lc invested in 0% or 10,911 shares. Highline Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.72M shares or 5.82% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Cipher Lp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 75,764 shares. Frontfour Cap Group Inc Ltd Co invested in 65,036 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Fort Lp accumulated 1,240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 137,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset Management has 12.82% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Northern Tru Corp owns 623,608 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Berry Global Group has $69 highest and $5200 lowest target. $60.50’s average target is 54.57% above currents $39.14 stock price. Berry Global Group had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BERY in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "UPDATE: Viking Global's 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com" published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why Berry Global Group's Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $120.82M for 10.64 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.'s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha" published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch reported 1,221 shares. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 126,978 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 497 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated stated it has 867 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 26,797 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. 3,684 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Sns Finance Grp Lc accumulated 2,714 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.12% or 126,298 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 10,010 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Amp Cap accumulated 188,472 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund holds 1.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 33,900 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 7,785 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc has invested 0.45% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stone Run Capital Limited owns 21,975 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 34,022 shares to 275,446 valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pvh Corp Com (NYSE:PVH) stake by 10,636 shares and now owns 46,588 shares. Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING) was raised too.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $491.26M for 29.99 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -1.81% below currents $206.31 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, August 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20500 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1.