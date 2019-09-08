Boston Common Asset Management Has Boosted Its Kroger Co Com (KR) Position by $445,560; Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Its Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) Holding by $1.46 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 15,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 137,134 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 152,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 304,570 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 18,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 61,802 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 43,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.11M shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger Buys Meal-Kit Company Home Chef in Latest Online Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 23/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Source denies report that Kroger, Target are discussing merger; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,443 shares to 72,030 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa Adr (HENKY) by 33,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,518 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Inc has 86,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Palouse Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Euclidean Tech Ltd Com holds 1.75% or 76,596 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Utah Retirement Sys reported 149,769 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.24M shares. Arete Wealth Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,617 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.51 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 61,057 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.41% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 7.18M shares. Aperio Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Prelude Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 5,027 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).