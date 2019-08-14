Boston Common Asset Management Decreased Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake; S&T Bank Has Lifted American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Holding By $1.71 Million

S&T Bank increased American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) stake by 25.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 122,453 shares as American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The S&T Bank holds 607,072 shares with $8.69 million value, up from 484,619 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Holdings now has $795.77 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 680,677 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) stake by 24.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 18,405 shares as Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 56,970 shares with $6.00 million value, down from 75,375 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc Com now has $40.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 352,107 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why American Axle Slumped as Much as 12.5% Monday – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “American Axle stock dives after dismal earnings report – Crain’s Detroit Business” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For American Axle & Mfg Hldgs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com invested in 35,883 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Wellington Management Group Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Atria Invs Ltd Co owns 35,389 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,513 shares in its portfolio. Wilen Management has invested 0.39% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 2.12M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 1.37M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 116,600 shares. Brandywine Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

S&T Bank decreased Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 5,191 shares to 53,526 valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 32,158 shares and now owns 21,089 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs has $22 highest and $1200 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 143.99% above currents $7.07 stock price. American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.60 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Photronics Receives Supplier Award from Analog Devices – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 15. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr accumulated 106,535 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 1.28M shares or 0% of the stock. Dsam Prns (London) Limited accumulated 239,386 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc accumulated 2,232 shares. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 1,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,553 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Com stated it has 17,492 shares. Dubuque Bank And Tru accumulated 256 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis reported 20,946 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 137,315 shares. Weitz Invest Mgmt has invested 1.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 5.69M shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 110,904 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) stake by 7,250 shares to 135,020 valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) stake by 13,199 shares and now owns 49,117 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.