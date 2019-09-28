Boston Common Asset Management Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position; Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)’s Sentiment Is 0.74

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 23 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 31 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 17.72 million shares, down from 18.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 16 Increased: 9 New Position: 14.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 20.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 29,290 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 116,723 shares with $13.05M value, down from 146,013 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com now has $376.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Limited Co has 23,616 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 80,162 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx accumulated 81,920 shares. Johnson Grp Inc reported 0.48% stake. Moreover, Fiera has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connable Office reported 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 7.62 million shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Wealth Mgmt has 7,492 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cove Street Limited Liability Co has 1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 217,064 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company reported 25,424 shares stake. Barbara Oil holds 67,000 shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Com reported 605 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) stake by 3,494 shares to 47,796 valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) stake by 9,462 shares and now owns 58,579 shares. Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4794. About 915,780 shares traded. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) has declined 86.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPE News: 22/05/2018 – Ampio Updates Scientific presentations and publications on Ampion™; 12/04/2018 – Ampio Updates Regulatory, Clinical and NYSE Activities; 22/05/2018 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals Gaining Traction In Matters Important To The FDA; 29/05/2018 – AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA AGREED TO A JULY 2018 MEETING TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS ON BLA SUBMISSION FOR AMPIO; 29/05/2018 – AMPIO UPDATES REGULATORY AND IP ACTIVITIES; 15/03/2018 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update Following Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Evidence for Delay of Total Knee Replacement (TKR) for Patients with Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee Receiving Three Intra-ar; 13/04/2018 – Ampio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – AMPIO RETAINS PAREXEL TO ASSIST IN PREPARING AMPION BLA; 03/04/2018 – Ampio Updates Regulatory and Clinical Activities