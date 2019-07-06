Boston Common Asset Management Cut Its Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) Stake by $8.96 Million; Market Value Rose; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Raised Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $58.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 223,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 242,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 518,878 shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 3.23 million shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – United Continental: Laderman Succeeds Andrew Levy; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 25/04/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) Hires Brio Financial to Assist with Preparing for 2 Years of PCAOB Audits; 22/03/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes for dog that died after being put in overhead bin; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Capacity Growth 4.5% to 5.5%; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 12.07C, EST. 47.64C

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 40,116 shares to 107,673 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 177,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb holds 0.03% or 2,180 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communications accumulated 6,480 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 347,189 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.17% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 93 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 29,791 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn has 3,772 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 13.97 million are held by Blackrock. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 46,568 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 222,349 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.14% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Victory Mngmt owns 72,092 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Sa stated it has 46,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 287,297 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING) by 29,913 shares to 321,326 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 10,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA).

