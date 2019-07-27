Boston Common Asset Management Cut By $909,501 Its Cummins Com (CMI) Stake; Energy Focus Has 0.6 Sentiment

Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.73, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 6 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 10 sold and trimmed equity positions in Energy Focus Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.58 million shares, down from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Energy Focus Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Cummins Inc Com (CMI) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 5,793 shares as Cummins Inc Com (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 44,302 shares with $6.99M value, down from 50,095 last quarter. Cummins Inc Com now has $27.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. Evercore downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 4,110 shares to 22,168 valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) stake by 13,199 shares and now owns 49,117 shares. Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 450 are owned by Perkins Coie Co. Ajo LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Department Mb Fin Commercial Bank N A reported 324 shares. Ent reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Summit Securities Grp Inc Lc reported 0.05% stake. Churchill Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 12,757 shares. 2,460 are held by Cadence Bank & Trust Na. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 53,327 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,470 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. Jaffetilchin Investment Llc invested in 4,801 shares. 35,569 were accumulated by Hl Svcs Ltd Com. Oppenheimer reported 0.08% stake. 1St Source State Bank reported 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 5,202 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. Another trade for 206 shares valued at $30,900 was made by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 10.07 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4005. About 24,424 shares traded. Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) has declined 76.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EFOI News: 22/05/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS NAMES JERRY TURIN AS NEW CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Energy Focus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFOI); 22/05/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS INC – TURIN REPLACES MICHAEL PORT; 17/04/2018 – Energy Focus Appoints Satish Rishi to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Energy Focus to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference from March 11-14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Energy Focus 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/05/2018 – Energy Focus Appoints Jerry Turin as New Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS APPOINTS SATISH RISHI TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Energy Focus Releases New Line of LED Lighting Fixtures at LIGHTFAIR International 2018; 08/05/2018 – Energy Focus Releases New Double-Ended LED Lamps at LIGHTFAIR International 2018

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.95 million. It offers various light-emitting diode lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Energy Focus, Inc. for 470,094 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owns 40,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in the company for 545,283 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 313 shares.