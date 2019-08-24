Boston Common Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM); Greenwood Gearhart Maintains Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 11,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 484,797 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, up from 473,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 1.13M shares traded or 44.75% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 18/05/2018 – TIANQI FINCO CO LTD – DEAL FOR US$4.07BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Prime-2 rating to Nutrien’s commercial paper program; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE – EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 $113.8 MLN ($0.43 PER ADR), UP FROM US$103.2 MLN (US$0.39 PER ADR) FOR 2017; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 4,468 shares to 56,126 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,331 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).