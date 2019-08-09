Boston Common Asset Management Boosted Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM) Stake; Biodelivery Sciences International Has 2.57 Sentiment

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 11,129 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 484,797 shares with $18.64 million value, up from 473,668 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi now has $7.41B valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 288,226 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”

Biodelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI) investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced their stakes in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 44.55 million shares, up from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Biodelivery Sciences International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 28 New Position: 26.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has $50 highest and $3100 lowest target. $40.80’s average target is 46.18% above currents $27.91 stock price. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $41 target. JP Morgan downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) rating on Friday, March 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $43 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 11,476 shares to 116,714 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,675 shares and now owns 84,259 shares. Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY) was reduced too.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. for 4.38 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 799,361 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc has 1.72% invested in the company for 717,133 shares. The California-based Avoro Capital Advisors Llc has invested 1.7% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 700,478 shares.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company has market cap of $385.03 million. The firm provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain.