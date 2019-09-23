Boston Common Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by $7.67 Million; Essex Financial Services Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $974,895 as Share Price Declined

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 4,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.42. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 45,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 225,874 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.27M, up from 180,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 7.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11,415 shares to 64,689 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,604 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,755 shares to 9,805 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 103 shares. Strs Ohio invested 2.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ami Mngmt Inc owns 283 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.93% or 2,180 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd has 296 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth holds 0.05% or 159 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 693,361 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 242 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 5,181 shares. Colony Limited Liability Co invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 220,331 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Contour Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 34,343 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc owns 7,921 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt owns 1,554 shares. Birinyi owns 12.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,839 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.09 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.