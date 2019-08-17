Boston Common Asset Management Boosted Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stake by $489,090; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose, Holder Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased by $508,633 Its Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 22,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.41M shares traded or 32.38% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 2,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 13,656 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 16,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,593 shares to 111,973 shares, valued at $21.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,123 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps stated it has 16,294 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,328 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 142,917 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pettee Investors Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 2,340 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3,786 shares. Wesbanco National Bank owns 41,310 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 5,051 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn stated it has 75 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 2.53% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2.43M shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.28% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 359,672 shares. 138,685 are held by Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi owns 163,329 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 25,306 shares to 66,651 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 153,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).