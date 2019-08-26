Boston Common Asset Management Boosted Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position; Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 65,784 shares with $9.20M value, down from 68,322 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Alaska Air Group (ALK) stake by 66.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Common Asset Management Llc acquired 11,270 shares as Alaska Air Group (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Boston Common Asset Management Llc holds 28,340 shares with $1.59 million value, up from 17,070 last quarter. Alaska Air Group now has $7.14B valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.18 million shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air has $80 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 27.98% above currents $57.93 stock price. Alaska Air had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform”. Imperial Capital downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Friday, March 8. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $61 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) stake by 10,261 shares to 39,304 valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) stake by 5,793 shares and now owns 44,302 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,746 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest reported 9,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Palladium Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability owns 200 shares. Birinyi Associate, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Hallmark Inc holds 9,450 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 46,776 were accumulated by Tealwood Asset Mgmt. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co reported 67,000 shares stake. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,469 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,669 shares. The North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 35,496 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 5,641 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 119 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc stated it has 33,419 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research Advsr invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 15,657 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weatherstone Cap Management accumulated 2,980 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Salem Capital invested in 57,846 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 364,706 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 258,930 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 2.63% or 62,366 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 177,837 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.42% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.30% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.