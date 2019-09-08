Boston Beer (SAM) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Upped Its Position; Fisher Asset Management Has Upped Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake by $5.95 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 78.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 2,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 5,155 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 2,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $403.56. About 193,558 shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 169,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 347,155 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 177,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 1.87 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 19,143 shares to 14,111 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 9,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,549 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Shaheen Gabriel also bought $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 was bought by RINN RUSSELL B.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 45,550 shares to 247,922 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 10,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,431 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Hldg Co Reg S Gdr.