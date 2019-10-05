Boston Beer Company Clas (SAM) Holding Maintained by Champlain Investment Partners Llc; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sponsored (BUD) Valuation Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lowered Its Position

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc. Clas (SAM) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 142,625 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.88M, up from 138,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Company Inc. Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $385.84. About 165,342 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sponsored (BUD) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 18,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 684,653 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.60 million, down from 702,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 1.23M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Unhappy With Just 2 Hard Seltzer Brands, Anheuser-Busch Preps Bud Light Seltzer – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Halfway There – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Budweiser IPO fizzles – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Truly Hard Seltzer Is Becoming the Official Seltzer of the NHL – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 168,317 shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 6,420 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited holds 181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 64,815 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,239 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 68,245 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ar Asset has 5,200 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd has 11,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 67,112 were reported by D E Shaw. 11,755 are held by Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investec Asset invested in 648,507 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 2,487 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,266 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Company stated it has 32,411 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.91B for 15.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 1.05 million shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $93.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (NYSE:WMS) by 15,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Craft Brew Alliance Has Global Ambitions for Its Beer – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Truly Growth Could Give SAM Stock a Boost, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Graduates First Class From First In-DC Supply Chain – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Beer Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Beer’s downtown taproom delayed – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: May 13, 2019.