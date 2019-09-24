Boston Beer Co (The) (SAM) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) (SAM) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 4,891 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $13.3 during the last trading session, reaching $341.75. About 54,005 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 3,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 178,564 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.57M, down from 182,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $226.41. About 1.48 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 3,837 shares. Bartlett & Com Llc has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Of Vermont holds 0.06% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has 1,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 104,568 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested in 20,389 shares. 627 were accumulated by Huntington Commercial Bank. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 192,479 shares. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Whittier Tru owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). First Mercantile accumulated 501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oak Ltd Oh holds 0.05% or 1,975 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Company (Wy) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 50 shares. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.09% or 17,911 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,810 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) by 24,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 EPS, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47M for 32.86 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 32,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

