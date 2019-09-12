Boston Beer Co (The) (SAM) Market Valuation Rose While Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Bank Of Stockton Has Raised Holding

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 17.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) (SAM) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 4,891 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $393.89. About 127,420 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 EPS, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47 million for 37.87 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 15,940 shares to 155,840 shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH).

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 4,006 shares to 156,230 shares, valued at $30.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.