Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Position by $1.15 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Lowered Its Stake

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 27.42 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $394.51. About 189,639 shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 36.39 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares to 54,577 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.41B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

