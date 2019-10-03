Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Upped Its Holding by $3.85 Million as Market Value Rose; As Cambrex (CBM) Stock Rose, Truenorth Trimmed by $320,528 Its Stake

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 171.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 16,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 5,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 52,041 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 7,351 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 14,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 101,065 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,327 shares to 15,340 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 5,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TRCB, VSI, CBM, and TRK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cambrex Appoints Dottie Donnelly-Brienza as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CBM shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 63,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Amer Intll Gru has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 22 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 126,513 shares. Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). 358,851 were accumulated by Tributary Ltd Com. Principal Financial Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0.13% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Mason Street Limited Company holds 11,234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,453 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 106,910 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 6,955 shares.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Earnings Reports to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boston Beer Stock Popped 8.5% on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Chicago billionaire buys into Houston energy joint venture – Houston Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Truly Hard Seltzer Is Becoming the Official Seltzer of the NHL – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow plunges more than 450 points as Wall Street continues its rough start to the fourth quarter – CNBC” with publication date: October 02, 2019.