Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Position Upped by Dorsey Wright & Associates; Doliver Capital Advisors Has Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $352,506

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $279.72. About 7.14 million shares traded or 174.00% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 171.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 16,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 5,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $358.05. About 280,487 shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $412.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuittad (LVMUY) by 4,421 shares to 64,139 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Airbus Group Adr (EADSY) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,732 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset holds 9,217 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,208 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 42 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.04% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 5,430 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 1,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 19 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 264,801 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt holds 4,891 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Next Fin reported 184 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 14,283 shares. 1,200 were reported by Fosun. Fmr Ltd accumulated 94,499 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 2,300 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 632 shares. 2,897 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Co.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,679 shares to 282,790 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.