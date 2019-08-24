Boston Advisors Upped Kar Auction Services (KAR) Holding by $830,688; Home Bancorp (HBCP) Stock Price Rose While Fj Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 16,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 44,210 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 27,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.70M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 21,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 780,387 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95 million, down from 802,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 9,559 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio And Lc invested in 0.36% or 7,721 shares. State Street has 1.78M shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 6 shares. Nomura stated it has 29,883 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 136,183 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 59,842 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc owns 23,721 shares. Regions owns 55,067 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 30,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Provident Investment Mgmt holds 572,088 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Sei Invests Co holds 174,632 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability owns 82,148 shares. 286,404 were accumulated by Voya Management Limited Liability.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “KAR Auctions Services To Spin Off Insurance Auto Auctions on June 28 – Forbes” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/07: (CBM) (RYTM) (GH) Higher; (INGN) (PBPB) (NEWR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 12,469 shares to 7,798 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (NYSE:PEG) by 7,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,529 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $75.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 69,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,154 shares, and has risen its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

More notable recent Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Euro Ressources (EPA:EUR) Stock Gained 29% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MannKind Corporation to Hold 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.