Boston Advisors Upped Its Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Position by $6.04 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 90.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 88,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 186,314 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 97,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 5.06M shares traded or 56.44% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 13,279 shares to 44,762 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,897 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Ltd reported 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 9,432 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 246,885 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Llc stated it has 12,472 shares. Moreover, Thompson Invest Management has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,870 shares. Phocas Financial has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,000 shares. Capital International Invsts invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,455 shares. Newfocus Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Advisory Alpha Lc owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 298 are owned by Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Burt Wealth Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 66,651 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.