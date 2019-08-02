Boston Advisors Upped Evercore Class A (EVR) Stake By $1.66 Million; Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Sentiment Is 0.76

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 16 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 sold and decreased holdings in Hudson Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 25.82 million shares, down from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hudson Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Boston Advisors Llc increased Evercore Inc Class A (EVR) stake by 33.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc acquired 18,389 shares as Evercore Inc Class A (EVR)’s stock declined 8.87%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 72,822 shares with $6.63M value, up from 54,433 last quarter. Evercore Inc Class A now has $3.37B valuation. The stock decreased 5.06% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 433,898 shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 2.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. for 3.83 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 812,600 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.61% invested in the company for 711,775 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22 million shares.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.56 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ltd Llc owns 72,822 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 729,936 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 0% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 100 shares. 34,400 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation. Cap Fund Management Sa has 0.02% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.05% or 34,000 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity owns 385,458 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). 77,167 are held by Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 8,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has 5,529 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Bowling Port Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Boston Advisors Llc decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:DLR) stake by 7,183 shares to 38,191 valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Short (BSV) stake by 82,381 shares and now owns 177,147 shares. Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. The insider Walsh Robert B sold 20,668 shares worth $1.85 million. 1,379 Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) shares with value of $122,485 were sold by Pensa Paul.