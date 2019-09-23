Boston Advisors Trimmed Louisiana Pac Com (LPX) Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Gam Holding Ag Continues to Hold Holding in Netease (NTES)

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 15,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 63,346 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.20 million, up from 47,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $269.44. About 619,376 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (LPX) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 40,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 88,228 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 128,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 2.74 million shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80M for 25.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 99,923 shares to 111,483 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UFPI or LPX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 355 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 156,236 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 129,478 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 2,951 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 6,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Lc owns 1.17% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 167,930 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 36,502 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 82,145 shares. Lpl Llc owns 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 11,481 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0% or 30 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 24,815 shares. Paloma Prns Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 125,358 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).