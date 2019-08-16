Boston Advisors Trimmed Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding; Cigna (CI) Has 0.28 Sentiment

Cigna Corp (CI) investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 40 cut down and sold their equity positions in Cigna Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 717,325 shares, down from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cigna Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 15 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Boston Advisors Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 9.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc sold 12,036 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 110,682 shares with $4.70M value, down from 122,718 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $190.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 41.15% above currents $34.48 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 916,721 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.59M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Ltd has 0.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 146,416 shares. Provise Gru Limited holds 224,153 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 4,425 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Group. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,386 shares. 79,349 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 106,995 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Intersect invested in 64,605 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). North Star Invest Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 165,422 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.22% or 1.14M shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney accumulated 11,313 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 36,651 shares to 42,679 valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 23,591 shares and now owns 90,577 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRPT) was raised too.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 1.72 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (CI) has declined 3.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 16/05/2018 – Cigna Considered a Different Health Deal Before Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 08/03/2018 – National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group: Cigna/Express Scripts Deal Heightens Salience of Gottlieb Comments Regarding PBMs and “Rigged Payment Schemes”; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING, COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE LED BY DAVID M. CORDANI AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 03/05/2018 – Experts have pointed to the DOJ’s review of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner as an example of the scrutiny Cigna and Express Scripts could face; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Furthers its Commitment to Help Curb the National Opioid Epidemic; 08/03/2018 – FITCH PLACES EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ ON NEGATIVE WATCH WITH CIGNA BID; 02/05/2018 – Veritas Asset Buys New 1% Position in Cigna; 06/03/2018 CIGNA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION

Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation for 29,600 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 14,877 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has 0.65% invested in the company for 7,914 shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 28,697 shares.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.30 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIGNA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cigna Foundation Announces Availability of $5 Million in Grants to Reduce Child Food Insecurity – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stocks Deep in the Red on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.