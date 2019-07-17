Boston Advisors Raised Wd (WDFC) Position by $718,926; Greenhaven Associates Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position by $4.67 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 75,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.35 million, down from 12.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34M shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,391 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 21,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.48. About 92,199 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16,040 shares to 2,886 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,233 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRTX).

