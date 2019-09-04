Boston Advisors Raised Stake in Exelixis Com (EXEL) by $1.34 Million; Seidman Lawrence B Position in Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Has Upped by $3.66 Million

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc Com (EXEL) by 107.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 112,268 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 54,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 1.76M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 15/03/2018 – EXEL: ABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q CABOZANTINIB REV. $134.3M; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – CABOZANTINIB PROVIDED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN OS COMPARED WITH PLACEBO; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 126,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 698,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37 million, up from 572,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 4,047 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG)

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 28,848 shares to 126,897 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 110,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,075 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset owns 430,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 489,678 shares. Amer Intl Gp invested in 600,227 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Hanson Mcclain owns 20 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 2,532 shares. 34,223 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 511,420 shares. Mariner Limited Co owns 14,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 2.46M shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). 175,000 were accumulated by Teton.

