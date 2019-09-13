Boston Advisors Raised Marcus Com (MCS) Stake; Prince Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $15.64 Million as Valuation Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96M, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $564.93. About 214,160 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corp Com (MCS) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 55,988 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 45,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 51,786 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 8,318 shares to 11,993 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 35,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,488 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN).

