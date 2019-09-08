Boston Advisors Raised Its Posco Sponsored Adr (PKX) Stake by $434,830; Halsey Associates Has Raised Its Boeing (BA) Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Posco Sponsored Adr (PKX) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 7,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 24,593 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 16,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Posco Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 159,062 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Rev KRW7.761T Vs KRW7.067T; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Net KRW768.70B Vs KRW839.60B; 17/04/2018 – Chief executive of South Korean steelmaker Posco offers to step down; 10/03/2018 – S.Korea’s POSCO, Samsung SDI agree to build cathode plant in Chile by 2021

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines and American Airlines Extend Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,657 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Campbell Company Inv Adviser Ltd has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beech Hill Advsr owns 14,317 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Fund Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,528 shares. First Dallas Securities has invested 4.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 2.90 million shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv stated it has 22,332 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And Com stated it has 875 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Ltd reported 4,631 shares. Carroll Assocs invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirae Asset Global Limited has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Capital Management stated it has 2,023 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. M&T Bank Corp stated it has 231,867 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 10,937 are held by Tradewinds Limited Co.