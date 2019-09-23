Boston Advisors Position In Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Was Has Boosted; Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Holding by $15.06 Million

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 69,796 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 51,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 503.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 64,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.06 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.20M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 7,968 shares to 785 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 2,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,867 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 104,562 shares to 126,476 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 157,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,226 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

