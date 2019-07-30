Boston Advisors Position in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Cut by $300,430 as Valuation Declined; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Carpenter Technology (CRS) Position as Shares Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 281,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,703 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 476,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 192,702 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 08/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – DIRECTORS RECOMMEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 19,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 5.12M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York reported 32,999 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 12,241 shares. 52,425 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Management Corp. Huber Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.51% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). South Dakota Investment Council holds 17,930 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 81,985 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 2,554 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,883 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division owns 152 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 16,900 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc owns 40,915 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 826 shares. Frontier Capital Co Ltd Co invested in 1.11 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CRS’s profit will be $44.55 million for 12.34 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings by 196,586 shares to 513,244 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 68,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bartlett & Lc stated it has 0.6% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 21,945 were reported by Yhb Inv Advsrs. Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 20,030 shares. Cap International Invsts holds 0.22% or 8.05 million shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cullinan invested in 4,500 shares. Skba Ltd Liability Com holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 172,800 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc owns 9,340 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc has 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 94,859 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 15,665 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Ser Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gideon Cap holds 0.22% or 9,282 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 17,433 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 13.07M shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 6,744 shares to 28,725 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 58,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).