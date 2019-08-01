Boston Advisors Lowered Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $479,304; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased Its Stake by $866,172 as Market Value Rose

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 282,785 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.72M, down from 285,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $207.36. About 36.85 million shares traded or 36.48% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 145.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 25,647 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 10,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 1.99M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,537 shares to 141,919 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,614 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil And Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 56,428 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commerce Bank owns 399,769 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc stated it has 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Piedmont Advsr accumulated 15,253 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 1,147 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,140 are owned by Ledyard State Bank. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 1,309 shares. 13,007 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Kanawha Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership holds 1.5% or 13.32M shares. Jnba Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 1.02M were reported by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 2,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,700 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 49,217 shares to 154,088 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 16,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL).