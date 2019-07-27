Boston Advisors Increases Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI); Loews Has Cut Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Share Price Declined

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 20,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,346 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 31,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE LEGALLY BINDING LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM AFTER EARLY MAY; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS PLANNED INCREASE IN BUDGET SPENDING TO ALSO SUPPORT GUNSAN AREA AFFECTED BY GM PLANT SHUTDOWN; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – DoE-Energy Effic: Headlights vs. Highlights: Season Four of Better Buildings SWAP Showcases General Motors and L’Oréal USA; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Market Share 16.3%; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH TOTAL SALES DOWN 19 PCT Y/Y

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Gru Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 13,715 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Company holds 8,962 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 52,645 shares in its portfolio. United Fincl Advisers Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 272 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.04% or 297,294 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 6.27M shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 440,165 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs holds 0.53% or 154,762 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.17% or 4.24 million shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 180,413 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc holds 1.86% or 98,250 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 42,769 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,722 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap LP has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Motors (GM) PT Raised to $52 at RBC Capital; 2020 EPS Could Hit >$8 – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Cadillac Supported Detroit’s First-Ever PGA Tournament – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did General Motors’ Second-Quarter Sales Drive a Good Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altran, ArrayComm and NXP Unveil Flexible Software-Defined 5G RAN Solution – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET) by 21,226 shares to 63,906 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 56,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,771 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ultr Sh Trm Bd.