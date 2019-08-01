Boston Advisors Increased Its Position in Starbucks Com (SBUX) by $13.21 Million; As Kinross Gold (KGC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered by $927,648 Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 309,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 23.89M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.24 million, down from 24.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 30.76M shares traded or 182.35% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1059.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 178,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 195,317 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 16,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.71. About 5.47M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,077 shares to 89,204 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 6,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,906 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc Com (NYSE:EAT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million on Thursday, February 7.