Boston Advisors Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Lowered by $1.85 Million; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Shareholder Tang Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.88 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company's stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 1.71 million shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500.

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 16,412 shares as the company's stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 39,196 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 55,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 3.66M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 306,543 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Victory Management has 1.46 million shares. Meritage LP owns 6.53% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.72M shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 214,312 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 75 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 73,470 shares. Cantillon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.26M shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 4,287 are held by Clearbridge Invests Llc. 224,115 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Kbc Gru Nv reported 77,759 shares. Stack Fincl has invested 1.23% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Insight 2811, Michigan-based fund reported 2,766 shares. 6,420 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG) by 13,670 shares to 38,199 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 6,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 37,360 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 6,178 shares. Principal Fincl Inc reported 5,965 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Com reported 400 shares stake. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). 38,700 are held by Td Asset. Sivik Limited Company reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0% or 2.95 million shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 15,801 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Partner Fund Management LP has invested 2.23% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 38,077 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 578,551 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 54,181 shares.

