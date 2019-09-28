Boston Advisors Has Upped Wal (WMT) Stake by $1.49 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose While Tegean Capital Management Has Cut by $4.08 Million Its Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: STRATEGIC IMPERATIVE IS TAKING PRECEDENCE; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 25/05/2018 – NEW ITALIAN GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL MEASURES COULD IMPACT ITALIAN BANKS’ CORE EQUITY TIER 1 RATIOS BY 60 BASIS POINTS – GOLDMAN SACHS ESTIMATES; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees `Extraordinary Time’ for Dealmaking; 20/05/2018 – NewsBTC: Goldman Sachs President to Become CEO by End of Year, More Crypto Involvement Expected

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 97,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 83,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CEO SON CONFIRMS WALMART TO BUY CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 11/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Expects to Continue Current Share Buyback Program; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, lndia’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc accumulated 39,731 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 761,093 are held by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc owns 2.93 million shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 3.05% or 42,629 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 148,094 shares. Financial Advantage accumulated 66,715 shares. 9,452 are owned by Jones Lllp. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 57,223 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Curbstone Management has 4,144 shares. 14,045 are held by Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt. Ima Wealth has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 285 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 5,711 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Manchester Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 13,825 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Much More Expensive for Amazon Is Prime One-Day Shipping Than Two-Day Shipping? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s ‘unlimited’ grocery delivery goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5,090 shares to 6,732 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey & Co Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 22,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,661 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc Com.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.