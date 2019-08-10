Boston Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Starbucks Com (SBUX) as Share Price Rose; Fj Capital Management Holds Position in Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1059.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 178,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 195,317 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 16,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 595,650 shares as the company's stock rose 15.96% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 14,243 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 61,579 shares to 122,421 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc by 60,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,392 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Strs Ohio accumulated 13,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 96,620 shares. 47,290 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Vanguard Incorporated holds 1.01M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 166,638 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Cos holds 17,873 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited accumulated 98,321 shares. 24,000 are owned by Badgley Phelps Bell. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 105,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% or 308,756 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited accumulated 0.13% or 8,640 shares. Garde Capital Inc reported 27,752 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 10,689 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Semper Augustus Investments Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 7.89% stake. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,033 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Motco accumulated 134,042 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Ptnrs has 3.86% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 711,660 shares. The Illinois-based Interocean Lc has invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Conning stated it has 43,462 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2.35M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 13,428 were accumulated by Menta Capital Lc.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 12,469 shares to 7,798 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 18,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,967 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).