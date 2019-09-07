Boston Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) by $300,430; Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose While Egerton Capital Uk Llp Upped Stake

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 19,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 176.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 443,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 694,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 250,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Barry Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 10,222 shares. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.72% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Quadrant Cap Management holds 0.66% or 18,431 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Counsel holds 6,879 shares. Amer Bancorp reported 0.99% stake. Peapack Gladstone Corp has 5,680 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 30,828 shares. Tekla Capital Llc reported 4.62% stake. Rampart Investment Lc holds 0.12% or 15,903 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa accumulated 889,510 shares. Mathes Incorporated stated it has 12,675 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Interest Ltd reported 11,013 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 4.49 million shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 3,827 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Db Multi Sect Comm Tr by 19,552 shares to 56,411 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 109,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,559 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey & Co Inc (NYSE:WPC).