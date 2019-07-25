Boston Advisors Has Raised Position in Centene (CNC) as Market Valuation Declined; Black Diamond Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Saratoga Invt (SAR) as Market Valuation Rose

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 212,649 shares traded or 350.52% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 119.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 21,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,601 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 18,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 4.58M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

