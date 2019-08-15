Boston Advisors Has Raised Its Centene (CNC) Holding by $1.14 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Tanaka Capital Management Has Boosted by $835,289 Its Position

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 119.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 21,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 39,601 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 18,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 3.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $15.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1778.71. About 3.40 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 96,494 shares. The New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,188 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 61,538 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cqs Cayman LP owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 13,746 were reported by Pitcairn. Cap Advsrs, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.1% or 58,149 shares. 19,031 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Us Commercial Bank De reported 607,828 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 112,172 shares. Capital Interest Investors invested in 0.16% or 6.83M shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.61% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 160,769 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 15,716 shares to 41,645 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,233 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) now trading near a trio of trendlines that have marked attractive entry points for a long trade in the past – Live Trading News” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.