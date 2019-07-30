Boston Advisors Has Raised Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Holding; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 290,955 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 20,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,928 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 63,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 760,949 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.33 million for 56.20 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $85.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 74,922 shares to 60,518 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 18,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,967 shares, and cut its stake in Greensky Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.