Boston Advisors Has Lowered Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stake; HP (HPQ) Shorts Down By 2.76%

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) had a decrease of 2.76% in short interest. HPQ’s SI was 17.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.76% from 17.58M shares previously. With 9.84 million avg volume, 2 days are for HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)’s short sellers to cover HPQ’s short positions. The SI to HP Inc’s float is 1.1%. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 5.00M shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 29/05/2018 – HP TO EXPAND CURRENT RESTRUCTURING PLAN DUE TO PRINT SYNERGIES; 14/05/2018 – HP Unveils Additions to HP Elite 1000 and HP ENVY Portfolios; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Printing Net Revenue up 11; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 29/05/2018 – HP Sees 3Q Adj EPS 49c-Adj EPS 52c; 12/04/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @HP CEO Weisler On Luring Partners From Competitors, The Huge Device-As-A-Service Shift And HP’s Mos…; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: HP Improves Sleep and Overall Survival Rate in Maintenance Hemodialysis Patients; 22/03/2018 – lnnovest Global, Inc. Acquires H.P. Technologies, Industry lcon Dennis Giancola Joins Energy Team; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: HP’s Ratings Unaffected by Tender Offer

Boston Advisors Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) stake by 23.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc sold 4,622 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 15,060 shares with $979,000 value, down from 19,682 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc Com now has $82.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Management has 0.55% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,000 shares. American Intll Grp Inc reported 1.44% stake. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3,181 were reported by Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Com holds 350,395 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 603,969 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc stated it has 26,577 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 38,028 shares. Newfocus Fin Grp Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 5,159 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability owns 380,354 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Welch Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 8,640 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 1.59 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4.10 million shares. Hollencrest Mgmt has 3,265 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 172,800 were accumulated by Skba Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $79.08’s average target is 21.21% above currents $65.24 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $68 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 12. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. UBS upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Sunday, March 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho.

Boston Advisors Llc increased Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 18,045 shares to 40,188 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc Com (NYSE:DRI) stake by 13,601 shares and now owns 68,154 shares. Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HP had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, February 28 to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,384 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,345 shares. Grassi Inv Management accumulated 25,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 140,365 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 14,600 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 13,877 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 4,625 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 475,000 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.13% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).